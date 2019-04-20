Congressman shot by Belleville man to speak in Illinois

Posted 10:41 am, April 20, 2019, by

Rep. Steve Scalise was shot June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia, a House colleague told CNN, in what sources are calling an apparent "deliberate attack."

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is scheduled to speak later this month at a congressional prayer breakfast in southern Illinois.

Scalise was injured in June 2017 when he was shot while practicing for the annual congressional baseball game in Washington. When he speaks at the Collinsville event April 29 the Belleville News-Democrat reports Scalise will be about 20 miles from where gunman James Hodgkinson last lived in Belleville. Hodgkinson later died.

Scalise goes to physical therapy twice a week in the hopes of being able to walk without crutches by the end of the year. He says he’s focusing his “energy on getting better and not dwelling on the past.”

Scalise is coming to the Illinois breakfast at the request of U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville. The two are roommates in Washington.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.