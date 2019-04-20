Florissant man injured in drive-by shooting

Posted 6:18 pm, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59PM, April 20, 2019

FLORISSANT, MO – The Florissant Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon around 4:35 pm in the 900 block of Shadow Rock Drive near New Halls Ferry Road and Patterson Road.

According to the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, the victim was an adult male who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.  He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

