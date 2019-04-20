Free Easter Family Fun at Cabela’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Jodi Broussard, Marketing and Special Events Coordinator at Cabela's, joined us today, along with the Easter Bunny, to talk about the fun events that Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are hosting for Easter fun.

Families are invited to celebrate Easter at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela`s this spring by enjoying free Easter photos, crafts for the kids, and an Easter egg hunt. Kids can also eat for free at all Bass Pro Shops signature restaurants while the Easter Bunny is in town.

For more information, visit: www.basspro.com/stores

