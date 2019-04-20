× I-DOT accident on I-55 violates ‘Scott Law’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An I-DOT truck was struck this afternoon while assisting Illinois State Police in a minor accident.

The I-DOT driver spotted a minor 2-vehicle accident in the right lane of I-55 going northbound at the 1.8 mile-marker. The I-DOT truck stopped behind the accident to provide barrier at the scene, while waiting for Illinois State Police.

Another car was slowing down to move into another lane to avoid the stopped I-DOT truck, but an SUV behind that car struck it. The first car then struck the back of the I-DOT truck.

The I-DOT truck driver was not injured. The other drivers got checked out for precautions. This accident violates “Scott Law,” which is an Illinois statute where a driver can officially be cited for “Failure To Yield To An Emergency Vehicle.”