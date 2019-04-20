New ‘black culture’ exhibit open at Urb Arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A new gallery, focused on the culture of african americans captured by local african american curators, Alexy Irving and Gloria 'Glow' Harding, is open now at Urb Arts on N 14th St in St. Louis city.

Irving and Harding are here to talk about the the photography exhibit, which opened on April 19. The show will run until April 28.

Irving is a photographer that has found love in recognizing the talent of others. Her goal is to be able to continue traveling the world documenting the culture and talents of people of color.

Urb Arts is located at: 2600 N 14th St, St. Louis, MO 63106