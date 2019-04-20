Police: Man killed in Spanish Lake, victim’s car missing

SPANISH LAKE, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis County in the Spanish Lake area. Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that officers were called to the 900 block of Burgos Street around 11:40 am Saturday morning for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers entered the home and discovered an adult male deceased from physical injury.

Further investigation of the residence found the victim’s vehicle missing.

The missing vehicle is a black four-door 2017 Hyundai Elantra sedan. The license plate for the car is Missouri HN6-H6P.

Police say the person(s) who took the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see this vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the car.

Anyone with information on this homicide should contact the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or you can anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward.