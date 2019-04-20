× Police remind Shrewsbury residents to lock their cars after rash of thefts

SHREWSBURY, MO – Lock your car doors, that’s the message from the Shrewsbury Police Department.

Since the beginning of April, the Shrewsbury Police Department has responded to more than 14 reports of cars being rifled through.

In all of the incidents, the doors were left unlocked.

Items stolen included loose change, credit/debit cards, wallets, purses, computers, iPods, cellphones, tools, bags, and other personal items.