Raising money for Randy’s Rescue Ranch

ST. LOUIS. Mo. - Delaney Hall from Delaney`s Donations and Karen Garst, a volunteer at Randy`s Rescue Ranch joined us today to talk about how you can make a donation to the ranch.

Hall was recently chosen as Illinois` top middle school youth volunteer by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. Hall wants to help Randy`s Rescue Ranch now and her goal is to raise $6,000 plus a pickup truck full of supplies for the ranch.

She has planned fundraisers to help her reach that goal. To follow Hall's charity work and find out where her fundraisers will be, you can find her on Facebook.