Raising money for Randy’s Rescue Ranch

Posted 11:35 am, April 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS. Mo. - Delaney Hall from Delaney`s Donations and Karen Garst, a volunteer at Randy`s Rescue Ranch joined us today to talk about how you can make a donation to the ranch.

Hall was recently chosen as Illinois` top middle school youth volunteer by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. Hall wants to help Randy`s Rescue Ranch now and her goal is to raise $6,000 plus a pickup truck full of supplies for the ranch.

She has planned fundraisers to help her reach that goal. To follow Hall's charity work and find out where her fundraisers will be, you can find her on Facebook.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.