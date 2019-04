× St. Louis man dies after being struck by two cars

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two cars and a pedestrian were involved in a fatal accident overnight in Ferguson.

53 year old, Terrance Robinson was crossing W. Florissant Ave. near Canfield around 10p.m. on Friday. A vehicle driving northbound struck him and then fled the scene. A second vehicle, unable to avoid the collision, also struck Robinson.

Robinson was rushed to Christian Hospital, where he pronounced dead at 10:48p.m. last night.