Alderman seeks BOA support for Nation Guard to patrol North City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St Louis Aldermen is hoping to bring in the National Guard to help fight street crime in his northside community. Now he plans to crank up efforts to get support from the people and the elected officials

Brandon Bosley says so far he’s gotten a lukewarm to downright chilly reception from political leaders. He’s planning to hold a townhall meeting to get more folks talking, and he’s hoping to get the Board of Alderman to back his resolution to bring in the National Guard.

Bosley says so far he just has two Aldermen out of 28 supporting his idea.

He admits the idea may not be popular on the Board of Aldermen. He’s hoping to change minds.