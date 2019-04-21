× Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of south St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis City Water Division has issued a boil order has been issued for parts of South City as a precaution due to a broken pipe.

Areas under the precautionary advisory:

West of Kingshighway between Gresham and Chippewa, extending to the western City limit.

West of Hampton between Chippewa and Arsenal, extending west to the City limit.

West of Ivanhoe between Arsenal and Manchester, extending west to the City limit.

Water has been restored to the neighborhoods but water pressure in the affected areas has fallen below acceptable City levels.

The Water Division has not detected any contamination to the water supply and has issued the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution and the boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.