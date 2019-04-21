× Cardinals Beat Mets 6-4, Win Series

Despite giving up four home runs, the Cardinals outscored the Mets 6-4 to win the deciding game of their three game series on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Luckily all of the Mets home runs were solo, three of them coming off starting pitcher Dakota Hudson, who earned his first win of the season, throwing five innings and allowing those three runs. He raises his season record to 1-1. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and drove in two runs to pace the Cards offense. The Redbirds also got run scoring hits from Marcell Ozuna, Yadier Molina, Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong.

Jordan Hicks pitched a scoreless ninth inning, including a 104 mile an hour pitch to strike out the Mets Juan Lagares to end the game and give Hicks his 5th save of the season.

Here's the post game locker room report from the Cardinals clubhouse.