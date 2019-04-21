Enrichment Eggstravaganza at the St. Louis Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Nate Aalund, Carnivore Keeper at the St. Louis Zoo, is here today to talk about the events happening there on Easter Sunday.

The Enrichment Eggstravaganza, is a planned egg hunt for the animals.

The goal of the program is to provide species specific, naturalistic environments, mental and physical stimulation and choices for the animals.

On Sunday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the zoo's enrichment team has planned special "egg hunts" for animals. Visitors to the zoo can also meet keepers at Keeper Chats.

A kids' enrichment activity will also be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to Enrichment Extravaganza is free.