Police looking for woman with dementia

NORTHWOODS, MO – The St. Ann Police Department is on the lookout for a missing woman suffering from dementia.

Police say 70-year-old Shirley Ann Lane was last seen walking away from her residence in the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue in Northwoods, around 7 am Sunday morning. Her family says she normally wears black and white closing.

Ms. Lane is an African-American female, she’s 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes.

If you have seen Ms. Lane or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or the St. Ann Police Department at 314-427-8000.