Pucks With Panger, Blues Talk With Darren Pang

Posted 10:43 pm, April 21, 2019

When the Blues had their stunning Game 5 win in Winnipeg, Darren Pang had the best seat in the house.  The Blues analyst was broadcasting from ice level.   He was in the same spot when the Blues finished off the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 in St. Louis.    A raucous night that included the hat trick by Jaden Schwartz. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with the Fox Sports Midwest  analyst.

