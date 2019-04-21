School group taken from Logan International Airport to a hospital

Posted 2:19 pm, April 21, 2019, by

It was a strange episode on American Airlines flight 1346 on April 12, 2019, as a 25-year-old man touched the faces of other passengers and sprayed them with an unknown substance before jumping off the grounded plane, Phoenix, Arizona, police said. Full credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/File

A group of more than a dozen students and chaperones traveling home to Boston fell ill on Sunday, an American Airlines spokesman told CNN.

Boston EMS said they transported 13 patients from Logan International Airport to the Massachusetts General Hospital with minor symptoms. No other passengers or crew members felt ill, American Airlines said.

The American Airlines spokesman said the group was on a flight from Miami to Boston. Calls from CNN to the Massachusetts Port Authority were not immediately returned.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.