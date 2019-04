Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Bob Henkel, earthday365`s Program Director, is in the studio today to talk about 30 years of Forest Park's, St. Louis Earth Day Festival.

The festival is one of the largest Earth Day Festivals in the country and it's free and open to all to learn about action steps they can do at home and beyond to help the Earth.

The festival will be in Forest Park April 27-28 from 11a.m. to 5p.m.

For more information, visit: https://earthday-365.org/