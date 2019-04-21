St. Louis gets first look at proposed soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS – This was an interesting week for St. Louis soccer fans; first, the battle with Sacramento for the MLS’s final expansion team ramped up when Sacramento approved stadium funding and released artist renderings of a downtown stadium. But not to outdone, the proposed ownership group for the St. Louis team released drawing their proposed stadium.

Meanwhile, representatives visiting the MLS Board of Governors meeting in Los Angeles this past Thursday, league commissioner Don Garber surprised everyone with an announcement that clears the way for both teams to join the league.

The league now plans to expand to 30 teams.