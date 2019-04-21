TKO: Cards Players Lead Blues Cheers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At this point, I'm wondering if Yadier Molina has season tickets to the Blues. The Cardinals catcher has become a regular at the hockey games. And on Saturday at Game 6 vs the Jets, Molina grabbed the microphone and led the "Let's Go Blues" cheers. It's a new twist where the Blues have a chance, at least for awhile, to overshadow the extremely popular baseball team. It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).