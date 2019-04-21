TKO: Cards Players Lead Blues Cheers

Posted 10:51 pm, April 21, 2019

At this point, I'm wondering if Yadier Molina has season tickets to the Blues.  The Cardinals catcher has become a regular at the hockey games.   And on Saturday at Game 6 vs the Jets, Molina grabbed the microphone and led the "Let's Go Blues" cheers.    It's a new twist where the Blues have  a chance, at least for awhile, to overshadow the extremely popular baseball team.  It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

