Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Turns out Americans love Amazon.

A recent study shows the e-commerce giant is America's favorite brand.

The survey interviewed more than 400,000 people Asking them to rank businesses based on brand favorability, trust, and community impact.

Amazon took the top spot!

Other tech companies like Netflix and Google came in second third while Colgate, Chick-Fil-A, and Dairy Queen are some of the nation's other favorite brands.