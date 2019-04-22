× Bat test positive for rabies in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A bat has tested positive for rabies in St. Louis County. It’s the first bat reported to have rabies in St. Louis County for 2019.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health wants to remind the public that bats have come out of hibernation and that you should not handle some wild animals as they may carry rabies, and to avoid animals that are acting strangely.

Residents should check their pets` immunization records, and make sure they have been vaccinated.

That’s because rabies can be passed from wild animals to domestic pets.

If you encounter a bat in your home dead or alive, call the health department so that the animal can be picked up and tested for rabies. Do not attempt to capture the bat yourself.

You can reach the St. Louis County Animal Care and Control at 314-615-0650 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.). After business hours, call 636-529-8210.