× Blues Rest and Wait for Round Two Opponent

The St. Louis Blues have safely secured a spot in the second round of the NHL playoffs with a six game series win over the Winnipeg Jets. Now they await their opponent. It will either be the Nashville Predators or Dallas Stars. Those teams are locked in a first round match up with the Stars holding a three games to two lead.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the Blues on Monday, an optional day on the ice for the players with some video work as a team. Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was at Enterprise Center and caught up with the Blues in waiting.