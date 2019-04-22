Crews at scene of school bus crash in south St. Louis

Posted 7:46 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02AM, April 22, 2019

Photo Gallery

SOUTH ST. LOUIS – A school bus was involved in a crash in south St. Louis

The call for the crash came just after 7:00 a.m. Monday.

The crash involves a school bus and another vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and Shenandoah Avenue.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene where children were seen standing on the sidewalk and boarding a second bus.

No injuries to children other people have been reported at this time.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with FOX 2 with the latest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.