Crews at scene of school bus crash in south St. Louis

SOUTH ST. LOUIS – A school bus was involved in a crash in south St. Louis

The call for the crash came just after 7:00 a.m. Monday.

The crash involves a school bus and another vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and Shenandoah Avenue.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene where children were seen standing on the sidewalk and boarding a second bus.

No injuries to children other people have been reported at this time.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

