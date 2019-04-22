Easter Bunny joins brawl in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The video begins with two men fighting on an Orlando sidewalk – then the Easter Bunny joins the fray.

Instagram user workfth posted the weird video early Monday morning with the caption, “HAPPY EASTER” and “ONLY IN #ORLANDO.”

Warning: Video contains language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

The person dressed in a rabbit costume appears to focus his blows on one of the men involved in the fight until a bystander and a police officer on a bicycle break up the fight.

As the officer talks with the two people in the fight, the rabbit starts pantomiming punches until the bystander pulls them aside.

It’s unclear who was underneath the mask or why they joined the fight.