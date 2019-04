Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Bradford Pear tree you may have is not native to Missouri, so the Missouri Invasive Plant Task Force is saying you should cut these trees down because they are causing economic and environmental harm.

Joining us today, to talk about the Bradford Pear and how it started to grow in Missouri is Cory Knoblauch from Forest Re-Leaf of Missouri.

For more information on the 'buy back' event on April 26, visit: moreleaf.org