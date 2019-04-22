× Fowler’s 4 Hits lead Cardinals to 13-5 Pounding of Brewers

Dexter Fowler had four hits including his first home run of the season to lead the Cardinals to a 13-5 drubbing of the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Busch Stadium. Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before allowing two home runs that allowed the Brewers to tie the game at 3-3. The Cardinals offense responded in the bottom half of the fifth on Paul Goldschmidt’s ninth home run of the season. The two run balst gave the Redbirds a 5-3 lead. Goldschmidt has hit six of his nine home runs off the Brewers so far this season.

The Cards put the game away with a season high seven run inning. It came in the seventh inning. 13 Cardinals batted in the inning. Dexter Fowler drove in his third run of the game in that inning. Even rookie Lane Thomas drive in a couple of runs with a single to left field.

Flaherty ended up pitching six innings and struck out ten Milwaukee hitters. Despite allowing three home runs, Flaherty picks up the win to raise his record to 2-1 on the year.

With the victory, the Cardinals improve their season record to 13-9. Game two of the three game series between the Cardinals and Brewers will be Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. First pitch is at 6:45 PM.