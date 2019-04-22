Growing a successful business through generations

Posted 9:16 am, April 22, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Growing a successful family business can be challenging, and grooming the next generation to take over can be a big job. Michael Dierberg, Chairman of the Board at First Bank Corporation, and Dan Bean, Partner at CAM Consulting, are here to discuss this process.

Over 62% of the US population is employed by family-owned businesses.  64% of US GDP is generated by family-owned businesses. Also, 90% of US businesses are family owned, but not all of them make it past the first generation.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.