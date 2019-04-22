Growing a successful business through generations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Growing a successful family business can be challenging, and grooming the next generation to take over can be a big job. Michael Dierberg, Chairman of the Board at First Bank Corporation, and Dan Bean, Partner at CAM Consulting, are here to discuss this process.

Over 62% of the US population is employed by family-owned businesses. 64% of US GDP is generated by family-owned businesses. Also, 90% of US businesses are family owned, but not all of them make it past the first generation.