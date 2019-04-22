Man assaulted and robbed in South City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are looking for a man who pistol-whipped an elderly man inside his own home during a burglary.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery took place just after 1 p.m. on Friday, April 19, in the 3600 block of Lafayette Avenue near Grand Ave. in the Tiffany neighborhood.

The 79-year-old victim told police he was on his porch when a masked assailant approached him and forced the victim inside his house. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim's head, then hit him repeatedly with the gun in the face and head,

The suspect took the man's cellphone and other property before leaving the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police described the burglar as an African-American man with a medium complexion, between the ages of 25 and 35, about 5'10" to 6' tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark pea coat, khaki pants, a tan baseball cap, dark shoes, and a mask with a skull on the front.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

The entire incident was caught on an interior home security camera which was released by St. Louis police. You can watch it below. Please be warned: it is upsetting in nature.