ST. LOUIS, Mo. - As baby boomer nurses retire from their careers, they may not have the same kind of care when they need it, as there is currently a nursing shortage.

Tiana Gasior, Nurse and Mercy Float Pool Manager is here to discuss this problem and a possible solution that Mercy Hospital has introduced.

The Mercy Regional Resource program will go into affect at Mercy hospitals St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington and Lincoln.

For more information, visit: Mercy.net/RegionalRN