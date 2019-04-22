× Michael Wacha placed on 10-day injured list

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have placed pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list Monday due to tendinitis in his left knee. The designation is retroactive to April 19.

Wacha was 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in four starts this season. At present, he leads the Cardinals with 24 strikeouts.

The team has recalled infield/outfielder Drew Robinson from their Memphis (AAA) affiliate. Robinson was on the Cards’ opening day roster. This is his second time being recalled to the major leagues.