Michael Wacha placed on 10-day injured list

Posted 11:51 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, April 22, 2019

Michael Wacha #52 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during photo days at Roger Dean Stadium on February 21, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have placed pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list Monday due to tendinitis in his left knee. The designation is retroactive to April 19.

Wacha was 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in four starts this season. At present, he leads the Cardinals with 24 strikeouts.

The team has recalled infield/outfielder Drew Robinson from their Memphis (AAA) affiliate. Robinson was on the Cards’ opening day roster. This is his second time being recalled to the major leagues.

