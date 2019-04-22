Neighbors surprised at robbery and kidnapping in Bethatlo, police look for van in question

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHALTO, IL - A walk to the store turned into a robbery and kidnapping for one man in Bethalto. The Bethalto police said that around 1 p.m. Monday, a woman driving a green 2000’s model Chevy Uplander offered a ride to a man as he walked along Rue Des Chateau Road near Chateau Apartments.

Authorities said the man was on his way to a Dollar Tree store on east Bethalto Drive. Once inside the van, the woman started driving before the victim realized, there’s someone hiding in the back.

He told police that the person, a man, threatened him with a gun, telling him not to look at him and to hand over his wallet and cellphone.

The victim was eventually dropped off about nine minutes away at South Moreland Road, unharmed.

“It’s sad that we live in a world like this,” said Sarah Dobrinich, “you can’t get into cars with people you don’t know.”

Other people who live near the apartment complex said they’re surprised about the robbery and kidnapping happening in an area that is usually quiet.

“I know it’s got some of its sketchier areas but I’ve never heard of anybody just getting picked up like that,” said Jacob Cathorall, “there’s a park right there and I see kids going down here all the time so it’s just something I would not have expected to see.”

Police said they have spoken with witnesses and are looking at video footage from the area. The said the registration information provided, does not match but may be similar to 0453NW.