New study suggest dog owners are more active

ST. LOUIS – Looking for a way to get in shape? Consider finding a four-legged workout partner.

A new study suggests dog owners are more physically fit than people without pets.

They’re estimated to be four times more likely meet exercise guidelines.

Research shows dog-owners go for longer, more-frequent walks than their non-pet-friendly counterparts and those walks are in addition to other exercise activities.

Owners walked an average of 9.6 times a week for a total of 347 minutes, researchers found. Non-owners had 4.6 walks lasting a total of 159 minutes.

