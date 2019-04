Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Continuity, a non-profit in St. Louis, is working to expand media diversity.

The organization is helping new film-makers in the area break into the industry. They will be hosting a training program for underrepresented film-makers.

Storyteller Alana Marie and Executive Director of Continuity Dan Parris are here to tell us about the documentary that they were able to create through the program.