Stenger installs new interim director for St. Louis County Justice Services, following deaths at jail

CLAYTON, MO – St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has named St. Louis County Police Lt. Col. Troy Doyle as the new Interim Director of St. Louis County Justice Services. Recent deaths at the St. Louis County Justice Center have raised questions including questions from family members of inmates who have died and St. Louis County Council members.

Stenger called Doyle someone with an outstanding reputation in the community and someone who has an established record of leadership and trust.

“We have a whole lot of hard-working dedicated individuals over there at the jail. I look forward to teaming up with them and coming up with plans and procedures to help us thrive in the future,” Doyle said.

5th District Councilwoman Lisa Clancy called the move necessary and long overdue. She shared from her Twitter page that, “I look forward to working with Lt. Col. Doyle to bring much-needed reforms to the County Justice Center.”

Julia Childrey was the interim director. She will return to her previous role as Supervisor of Operations. Tashonda Troupe, the mother Lamar Catchings has called for Childrey to be removed. Troupe’s son Lamar Catchings died while in custody. An autopsy determined Catchings had a curable form of leukemia.

An investigation into the first death at the St. Louis County jail in 2019 found no criminal activity. The death of inmate John Shy has raised questions about whether inmates have not received proper medical care. An investigation by Clayton Police has resulted in evidence presented to prosecutors, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“It didn’t even seem like it bothered her (Childrey) that 3 inmates died in her jail, but it should,” said Troupe.

Troupe spoke before the St. Louis County Council last Tuesday asking for Childrey to be removed.

“I feel like you need to have an adequate person in that position,” Troupe told the County Executive during the public comment session of Tuesday’s meeting.

Troupe believes Doyle’s appointment was in part the result of her speaking out in front of the council. She has attended several meetings and plans on attending future meetings as well.

“He (Doyle) can go in and look with a clean set of eyes and he can get to talk to inmates and maybe the inmates will feel comfortable enough to talk to him,” said Troupe.

Doyle said he plans on meeting with staff and inmates and will perform an audit of jail policies and procedures to move forward.