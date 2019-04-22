The Delmar Loop’s ‘Walk of Fame’ will have new inductees soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you pay attention to where you're walking, The Delmar Loop has it's very own Walk of Fame.

It highlights some of the greats from St. Louis, like Maya Angelou, Chuck Berry, and Harry Caray.

This year's induction is coming up, and Joe Edwards is here to talk about the newest soon-to-be inductees, The Isley Brothers.

Their induction to the Walk of Fame will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11:30 a.m. at 6161 Delmar Blvd. You can find more details on the Walk of Fame's website.

Thursday, April 25 there will also be a Walk of Fame tour and trivia event at 7p.m. at Blueberry Hill.