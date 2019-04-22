The Gateway Arch marks Earth Day with volunteering and grounds cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - April 22 marks Earth Day. You can participate locally by helping clean up the Arch grounds.

Beginning 10:00 a.m. Monday volunteers can help park rangers and the Gateway Arch Foundation at the west entrance to help with clean up.

Officials say with more than 90 acres of park to cover the more help the better. Gardening tools and refreshments will be provided they just ask that you bring your own gloves and hand towels.

The first earth day took place 49 years ago. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, about 22 million people participated.

This year organizers estimate that over one billion people all over the world will take part in earth day.

The theme for 2019 Earth Day is “Protect Our Species.”

To register for this event, visit archpark.org/support/volunteer