Win FRONT ROW tickets to NKOTB!

New Kids on the Block, the multi platinum selling pop super-group is bringing “The Mixtape Tour” to Enterprise Center on Wednesday, May 8th!! Get your gals together for a huge night featuring very special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature.

With over 100 million combined records sold worldwide, NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson will fill arenas with hit after hit when they take to the stage next summer. Always upping the ante, NKOTB have packaged the ultimate lineup for a once in a lifetime live show experience. The group will return to the stage after 2018’s touring hiatus to perform fan favorite number one hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step”. When tour mates Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature hit the stage, they bring with them top chart hits and legendary catalogues to keep fans out of their seats all night. The tour is sure to be one of the can’t miss events of the summer featuring an unforgettable night full of smashes spanning across generations.

