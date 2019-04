Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Bats are coming out of hibernation now, so you may be able to spot them flying around at night.

Last weekend, the St. Louis area recorded the first bat to test positive for rabies.

It's important to be aware of bats, especially if you have pets who spend time outside.

Ntasiah Shaw, the Emergency Preparedness Program Manager at the St. Louis County Department of Health, is in the studio today to discuss the precautions you should take with you and your pets to keep safe.