Blues announce second-round playoff schedule

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday night the St. Louis Blues announced their second-round playoff schedule against the Dallas Stars. The first game will be this Thursday, in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center at 8:30 pm.

Games 1 and 2 will be in St. Louis, while games 3 and 4 will be in Dallas. If a game 5 is necessary, it will be in St. Louis and game 6 in Dallas. A game 7 will be played in St. Louis.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the box office at the Enterprise Center or on ticketmaster.com.

More information on the playoffs and rallies can be found here.

Round 2 Schedule

Game 1: Blues vs. Stars

Thursday, April 25 – 8:30 p.m.

Enterprise Center

Game 2: Blues vs. Stars

Date TBD – Time TBD

Enterprise Center

Game 3: Blues at Stars

Date TBD – Time TBD

American Airlines Center

Game 4: Blues at Stars

Date TBD – Time TBD

American Airlines Center

Game 5: Blues vs. Stars *

Date TBD – Time TBD

Enterprise Center

Game 6: Blues at Stars *

Date TBD – Time TBD

American Airlines Center

Game 7: Blues vs. Stars *

Date TBD – Time TBD

Enterprise Center