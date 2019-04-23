Blues announce second-round playoff schedule
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday night the St. Louis Blues announced their second-round playoff schedule against the Dallas Stars. The first game will be this Thursday, in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center at 8:30 pm.
Games 1 and 2 will be in St. Louis, while games 3 and 4 will be in Dallas. If a game 5 is necessary, it will be in St. Louis and game 6 in Dallas. A game 7 will be played in St. Louis.
Tickets for the game can be purchased at the box office at the Enterprise Center or on ticketmaster.com.
More information on the playoffs and rallies can be found here.
Round 2 Schedule
Game 1: Blues vs. Stars
Thursday, April 25 – 8:30 p.m.
Enterprise Center
Game 2: Blues vs. Stars
Date TBD – Time TBD
Enterprise Center
Game 3: Blues at Stars
Date TBD – Time TBD
American Airlines Center
Game 4: Blues at Stars
Date TBD – Time TBD
American Airlines Center
Game 5: Blues vs. Stars *
Date TBD – Time TBD
Enterprise Center
Game 6: Blues at Stars *
Date TBD – Time TBD
American Airlines Center
Game 7: Blues vs. Stars *
Date TBD – Time TBD
Enterprise Center