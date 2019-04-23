Blues Ready to Face Stars

The Blues playoff series with the Dallas Stars will begin with Game 1 Thursday night at Enterprise Center.   It's an 8:30 pm start.  Game 2 will be on Saturday also at Enterprise Center.   The times and dates for the entire series have not been released.    The Blues talk about the matchup with their division rival.

