Burning tractor-trailer on Poplar Street Bridge closed EB lanes for hours; now reopen

ILLINOIS- A burning tractor-trailer briefly shut down eastbound Poplar Street Bridge Monday night.

The fire was reported just after midnight.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for nearly a three hours as emergency personnel put out the fire and cleared the roadway.

According to Illinois State Police, the steering went out on the tractor-trailer and the driver lost control of the truck.

The semi then slammed into a barrier causing the diesel tank to rupture and catch fire.

No injuries were reported.