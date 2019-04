Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The national problem of homelessness is affecting youth right here in St. Louis.

Covenant House Missouri is making a difference by helping these young people through their tough times.

CEO of Covenant House, Jessica Erfling, and Former Resident, Nicholas Bowens, are in the studio today to talk about what the Covenant provides.

You can learn more at: www.CovenantHouseMO.org