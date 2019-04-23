× Dead Hog closes highway near Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – A large dead hog is to blame for Monday night’s traffic tie-up near Forest Park.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, a dead pig was found in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Oakland Avenue around 9:00 p.m.

The large animal fell from a livestock truck and was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The Missouri Department of Transportation was called to the scene to remove the dead animal.

The center lane of the highway reopened just before 10:00 p.m. after being blocked for nearly 45 minutes.