Free Trip Tuesday – French Lick, Indiana!

Brought to you by Webster Groves Subaru

French Lick, Indiana is nestled in the Indiana countryside. Home to two AAA Four-Diamond nationally historic hotels and the winner of the 2015 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Historic Hotel, French Lick is both a breath of fresh air and an exciting family adventure. An easy drive from St. Louis, this upscale destination features championship golf courses, world-class spas, Vegas-style gaming, horseback riding and activities for kids. The beautifully restored historic French Lick Springs Hotel and West Baden Springs Hotel capture the opulence of times long past and ensure an escape from the norm for everyone who visits. The resort is a great family destination. It’s also great for golfers.

One local prize winner will receive a prize package for a family of four including:

3 nights French Lick Springs Hotel including : Riding stables, historic tours, free shuttle service to resort venues, pet friendly (advance notice required), free valet or self parking, concierge services, walking & jogging trails, heated indoor/outdoor pools and hot tub, 24 hour fitness center, casual and fine dining options, and gift shops. Winner will receive 1 room with 2 queen beds.

4 Foot Golf rounds with cart : A sport that’s sweeping the nation, FootGolf combines the elements of soccer and golf to create a fun-filled game that all ages can play. Played on the Valley Links Course and using traditional golf rules and etiquette, a soccer ball replaces the golf ball and your feet are used instead of clubs. With no prior experience needed, a game of nine or 18 holes can be enjoyed by all members of the family. Soccer balls are provided.

4 Big Splash Adventure passes: Make the most of your family time together at French Lick’s indoor water park with a retractable roof in Southern Indiana. You’ll create unforgettable memories zipping down the Jolly Roger Jetty water slide, plunging down Pirate’s Plunder and into our famous “toilet bowl”, splashing and playing basketball in the Lost Treasure Lagoon, or simply relaxing on the Lost River at Big Splash Adventure. With over 40,000 square feet; there are so many fun things to do in the water park. Don’t forget about our other attractions, Shotz Lazer Tag and Wilstem. Your family getaway will be “splashtastic” at Big Splash Adventure!

$25 gift certificate for Bagel Bistro

$25 gift certificate for French Licks

PLUS, $200 VISA card from Webster Groves Subaru!

Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, April 30th.

Contest rules