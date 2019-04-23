× Officer-involved shooting at Ladue Crossing Shopping Center

LADUE, Mo. – St. Louis County police were called to assist Ladue police with an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. It’s unclear where in the shopping center the shooting occurred. However, police had crime scene tape up outside the St. Luke’s Urgent Care.

Ladue police confirmed St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Unit were on the scene.

The entrance to the shopping center was blocked to traffic and pedestrians as police responded to the area.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.