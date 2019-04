× Illinois Congressman to address opioid risks to middle school students

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. – Illinois Congressman Mike Bost is scheduled to host a meeting Tuesday with members of the Opioid Task Force.

The briefing on opioid abuse is for students and teachers at Murphysboro Middle School.

A police detective and a specialist in crisis intervention and recovery support will also take part in the meeting.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m.