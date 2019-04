Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Changes are coming to the arrival drive at St. Louis Lambert Airport.

Starting Thursday, April 25 the south lanes of arrivals drive will reopen and the north lanes will close.

The changes come as phase two of the rehab project of arrivals drive gets underway at Terminal 1 . Phase two of the Arrivals Drive project will take up to 12 weeks.

This work is being done as part of routine roadway rehabilitation of the concrete pavement surface.

