Lion’s Choice offers free roast beef sandwiches on Administrative Professionals Day

Posted 12:15 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, April 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Wednesday is Administrative Professionals Day in the United States, celebrating the work of administrative assistants, secretaries, receptionists, and other support staff professionals. To commemorate the day, Lion's Choice is offering free roast beef sandwiches to guests who present their business card with an administrative title (secretary, administrative assistant, receptionist, etc.)

