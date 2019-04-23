ST. LOUIS - Wednesday is Administrative Professionals Day in the United States, celebrating the work of administrative assistants, secretaries, receptionists, and other support staff professionals. To commemorate the day, Lion's Choice is offering free roast beef sandwiches to guests who present their business card with an administrative title (secretary, administrative assistant, receptionist, etc.)
Lion’s Choice offers free roast beef sandwiches on Administrative Professionals Day
