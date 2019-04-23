Local police offer advice to parents, teens about drug and alcohol use 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - More than two dozen police departments from across the metro came together on Tuesday night to have a discussion with parents and teens about drug and alcohol use. The police departments partnered with the Crossroads Program and Greentree Community Church to put the event on. Organizers said there will be future events like this one down the road.

Parents had a chance to explore a fake bedroom and look out for signs of drug and alcohol use. Officers passed a basket around so parents could write questions down and submit them anonymously.