Meat products recalled for exceeding sodium nitrite levels

WATERLOO, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Meat and Poultry Inspections announced a meat recall from Schneider’s Quality Meats in Waterloo Illinois Tuesday. The recall was in response to an inspector discovering higher than allowed levels of sodium nitrite in meat products on April 22nd.

The meat products affected are Polish sausage, large and regular Bologna, Wieners, Franks, Krackow, and Kielbasa that were produced between May 1, 2018, and April 19, 2019.

Consumers who may have purchased these products should discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

At present, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions from consuming the products.

If you have any questions about the recall, please call Harrold Wallace, Quality Manager of Schneider’s Quality Meats at 618-939-5252.